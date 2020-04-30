THROWBACK: When Ranbir Kapoor wrote an earnest foreword for dad Rishi Kapoor's biography Khullam Khulla

Rishi Kapoor is no more with us today. Today, we pay homage to him by remembering his son Ranbir Kapoor's words for him in his foreword for book Khullam Khulla.

Senior actor Rishi Kapoor is no more today. The actor succumbed to his battle with leukemia in Mumbai this morning. The Kapoor family is all at the hospital currently in this time of grief. was touted to be the most romantic hero of his time and had gone on to do many versatile roles in the last decade. A few years ago, Rishi launched his biography which was titled Khullam Khulla where he made some startling revelations about his career. Son had written an interesting foreword for the book which we remember today.

He wrote, "I am closer to my mother. I feel that Dad modeled his relationship with me on the one he shared with his own father. And it is true that I have never crossed a certain line with him. But there is no sense of loss or vacuum here. I do wish sometimes that I could be friendlier with him or even spend more time with him."

Ranbir had also mentioned that though his relationship with his father was formal, he would change it if he ever becomes a father. "I wish I could just pick up the phone and ask him, 'Dad, how are you doing?' But we do not have that. We do not have a phone relationship. When I get married and have children, I would want to change that dynamic with them. I don't want my relationship with my children to be as formal as the one I have with my father. I want to be friendlier, be more connected, spend more time with them than he did with me."

He also wrote about his love for his father and expressed, "I love my father dearly and have immense respect for him. I'm inspired by him and never want to let him down. I know he has only my best interests at heart. He also takes care of the financial side of my work. So we are more connected now. His confidence in me and my work makes me take pride in it. I persevere that much harder because of this. His belief and his encouragement are important to me."

