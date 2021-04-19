THROWBACK: When Rani Mukerji revealed why she keeps her daughter Adira away from the limelight

In an old interview, Rani Mukerji was asked about keeping her daughter Adira away from the paparazzi. Take a look at the actress's response.

Rani Mukerji, who celebrated 25 years in the industry this year, had opened up about her tremendously journey a few weeks ago. The actress has won several awards for her stellar performances in Bollywood movies and has been a role model to people because of her movies. The star is not only an inspiring actress in her professional life, but is also a great mother to her daughter Adira. At an event, Rani was asked why she keeps her child away from the spotlight and the actress gave an amazing response.

The actress revealed that she wanted to give her daughter a “normal upbringing” and also explained that she didn’t want her to be burdened by the fact that her parents are achievers. She further added, “When you are taking your child to the school, you are hoping that they would be treated like the other kids.” Rani added that she didn’t want her daughter “extra privileges” and instead wanted her to live a normal life. The actress also said that her daughter could go to public spaces without being constantly recognized. Rani’s influential response on raising children is the epitome of great parenthood.

Take a look at Rani Mukerji’s response:

Rani tied the knot with Yash Raj Films head Aditya Chopra back in 2018. The actress had revealed in interviews prior to her marriage that she would step back from acting to take on her marriage responsibilities. Speaking to Bollywood Mantra, the star had said, “I don't see myself working after marriage.”

