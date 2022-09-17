Throwback: When Ranveer Singh and Sadhguru had an epic dance face-off; VIDEO

Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors that India has ever seen and he continues to lure audiences with his performances, be it Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, and more recently 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Apart from his acting caliber that we are all aware of, he is also very energetic and breathes life into anything he does and any event he is a part of. Back in 2016, Ranveer Singh engaged in a dance-off with Sadhguru and their performance broke the internet. Sadhguru shared a throwback video from the private event where the duo got the audience hooked and booked to their dance-off.

Ranveer Singh in his interaction with Sadhguru, asked him about whether he danced or not. Sadhguru accepted that he dances. Ranveer went on to seek details on when and where he danced and also questioned Sadhguru about the kind of music he likes. Sadhguru said that he does not need music and can dance with the rhythm he has found with life. He also said that his dances are telecasted live on television and also confirmed that he continuously dances for 12 hours on Mahashivratri days. After this interaction, the both of them danced their heart out. Ranveer hugged Sadhguru as he was overjoyed. The actor also commented under Sadhguru's post as he wrote, "Fond memories".