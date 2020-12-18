THROWBACK: When Ranveer Singh became emotional after seeing a fan getting a tattoo of his name

In a throwback video, Ranveer Singh can be seen getting moist-eyed after seeing a fan’s sweet gesture towards him. Check it out.

is one of the most talented actors in the film industry. He never shies away from doing a gimmick or two in public for fun. He is known for his cheerful nature. The actor is so humble that he never misses a chance to shower love on his fans. Recently, we got hold of a throwback video of the handsome actor wherein he can be seen getting all emotional after seeing a fan getting inked with his initials on his arm.

The video has been captured during the promotion of the film Befikre. It starred Ranveer and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. In the throwback video, the star can be seen almost crying after seeing his fan getting his name tattooed on his arm. Ranveer got teary-eyed and hugged the fan for a long time. He also kissed the latter several times and whispered something in his ears. The actor can be also seen showing his co-star Vaani the tattoo. Earlier in several interviews, he has admitted being an emotional person.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s throwback video here:

Ranveer has recently completed 10 years in the film industry. He has conquered millions of hearts with his power-packed performances in films. The actor will be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama ‘83. The film was supposed to be released this year but it got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. However, it will be released next year. Ranveer will be also seen in and starrer Sooryavanshi. He will be next feature in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

