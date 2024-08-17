THROWBACK: When Ranveer Singh claimed wife Deepika Padukone is very proud of him: ‘I landed a top chick’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among the most popular Bollywood couples. Soon to become parents, they share a great bond and never shy away from publicly displaying their love for each other. Recently, we came across a throwback clip in which Ranveer gushed about the beauty of his wife, Deepika Padukone, and revealed what makes him feel good.

In a candid chat with Miss Malini, Ranveer Singh can be seen in awe of his wife and fellow actor, Deepika Padukone. While speaking about her beauty, glow, and persona, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actor called her a "Top chick". The actor expressed happily, "I landed a top chick."

Further, the actor emphasized that it's her personality and she herself, as a person, that radiates through her glowing face. The 39-year-old mentioned that Deepika is very proud of him, and that's what makes him happy and feel good. "I can tell you that she is very proud of me, and that makes me feel good," concluded Ranveer Singh.

For the uninitiated, the Bollywood couple tied the knot in 2018 after dating for 5 years. The actors grew closer on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, and since then, their bond has only grown stronger as the years have passed.

Advertisement

The duo has worked in multiple Bhansali movies, including Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, alongside Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. They also shared brief on-screen chemistry in Kabir Khan's 83, based on the victory of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 World Cup.

The power couple is soon expecting their first baby. On the career front, Deepika Padukone is enjoying her pregnancy, while Ranveer Singh has started working on his next film with Aditya Dhar. Reportedly, the untitled movie is a spy action-thriller based on true events. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Did you know Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar grew up in Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment? ‘It was fun’