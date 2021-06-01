Throwback: When Rekha praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: She is like a river who is in harmony with her spirit

Last year, a letter written by Rekha for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had been circulating on social media on the latter's 47th birthday. Take a look.

has inspired people from all around the world. The actress began her career in Bollywood shortly after being crowned Miss World in 1994. Since her debut, the star has impressed fans with her incredible talent in acting. On her 47th birthday last year, the actress was showered with wishes from netizens. During that time, a letter written by for her had been circulating on social media. The senior actress had penned her thoughts for Aishwarya in a beautiful manner.

Rekha had written a letter for the actress for successfully completing two decades in the film industry. As part of a special interview by Femina, the heartfelt letter summarized how much Rekha admired Aishwarya. In the special note, Rekha wrote, “My Ash, A woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant. She goes where she wants to, without pretense; and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself.” She further added that people may forget what the actress said, however, they will never forget how she made them feel.

Rekha also lauded Aishwarya for the courage she possesses and pointed out her good qualities. She shared that the actress pursues things she loves doing and explained how she has endured many hurdles in life. Rekha wrote, “You are a living example that courage is the most important of all the virtues because, without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently! Your deep strength and pure energy introduce you even before you speak!”

Also Read| Throwback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said once Aaradhya hugged Ranbir Kapoor thinking it was Abhishek

Credits :Femina

Share your comment ×