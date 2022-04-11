Throwback: When Rishi Kapoor said he is fine if Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor get married in presence of 45 people

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They are finally getting married after dating for a few hours. Pinkvilla was the first to break the news that their wedding festivities will start from the 13th of April. Alia shares a beautiful bond with Ranbir’s parents - Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor. Alia was also with the Kapoors when Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in the year 2020.

On a few occasions, Rishi had also expressed his desire to see his son Ranbir tie the knot. And, he would have been fine if his son wanted an extremely private affair. Meena Iyer, who had written Rishi Kapoor's autobiography Khullam Khulla, revealed the same to Bangalore Mirror.

Iyer recalled his words and said, "Rishi Kapoor said to me that he would be okay if Ranbir wanted an intimate wedding. 'It's their call. I am okay with 45-odd people too. I will tell my friends, well-wishers to bless them. I will apologise and explain that everyone couldn't be invited because Ranbir is a private person. I respect his privacy'."

Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that the couple will host a grand reception for their industry friends at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The reception party will kick-start at 9 pm in the 5-star hotel's Ballroom. A source close to Ranbir revealed, "They have decided to host the reception at Taj Mahal Palace 'mostly' on April 17. Alia and Ranbir want to get back to work, but before that, they want to finish all their wedding festivities and so they have decided on this date.

