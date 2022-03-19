Throwback: When Rishi Kapoor said he offered to quit THIS film twice, fought daily with the director

The late legendary actor, Rishi Kapoor has left behind a legacy that will be cherished forever. Fans will soon witness Rishi Kapoor’s magic in Sharmaji Namkeen, his last film. The actor left a gaping hole in the film industry after he passed away on April 30, 2020. While fans can’t wait to catch the glimpse of Rishi Kapoor in Sharmaji Namkeen, we got our hands over an old interview of the actor where he offered to quit Kapoor and Sons twice.

The 2016 family comedy-drama produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions was a hit among fans. Apart from Rishi Kapoor, the movie also starred Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. Back in 2016, speaking to DNA, the late actor opened up about his constant fights and revealed that he thought twice of quitting Shakun Batra’s directorial. Wondering why? The veteran star was not happy with the method of directions. For those unaware, Rishi essayed the role of a grandfather, Amarjeet Kapoor. For his role, Rishi underwent an amazing transformation.

“I didn’t have fun working for Shakun Batra in Kapoor & Sons. You see I worked for 30-32 days on this film. Not a single day passed when Shakun and I didn’t fight. It was not a creative fight. It was something else. We fought because I couldn’t agree with his method of working on my role. Shakun wanted to cover every shot of mine from many different angles. But I am an old-school spontaneous actor. I couldn’t recreate the same expression several times over for every shot,” the actor had said.

Rishi further elaborated that since he had to wear prosthetics and makeup, it was difficult to bring back the same emotions multiple times. Rishi had said that he respected all schools of acting, however, he was not a method actor. The ‘102 not out’ actor said with every successive shot, he lost his spontaneity. Rishi Kapoor had also complained about this to producer Karan Johar. Rishi revealed that he did not compromise and the fights went on and felt Kapoor and Sons was a challenging film but in the end, it turned out well.

Now, the late actor Rishi Kapoor will be seen in a heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery, Sharmaji Namkeen. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures, the film stars Rishi and Paresh Rawal, both of whom play the titular character.

