THROWBACK: When Rishi Kapoor said 'I was born with a silver spoon in my mouth but I faced different struggles'

Rishi, who passed away at 67, had said that while people think he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, he has had his own share of struggles.

has bid adieu to the world of cinema and world as he breathed his last in Mumbai today. The veteran actor was battling cancer for two years and was in New York for major part of the last two years for treatment. The veteran actor was laid to rest a few minutes back with his family along with , Abhishek Bachchan, Kunal Kapoor, Anil Ambani among others in attendance. As we remember the actor today, we can't help but ponder on his words written in his biography Khullam Khulla.

Rishi, who passed away at 67, had said that while people think he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, he has had his own share of struggles. At the book launch, he said “People say I was born with a silver spoon in my mouth. Yes, I agree but what’s my fault in it? I may have not slept on pavements or gone hungry and had a huge hit in ‘Bobby’, but the struggles I faced were of different kind.”

“My films flopped and I was at ground zero. I was as good as any of my contemporaries. Then, I had to fight the system. Remember, I came with a romantic film and the same year, there came a storm called Amitabh Bachchan as the angry young man in ‘Zanjeer’ and he changed the whole scenario. I was actually thrown into choppy waters and I had to keep my head above to survive. Nobody wanted to see a romantic film. I was struggling all my life after that. All of my 25 years I have always battled and faced these kind of heroes,” he added.

Well, there is no denying that Rishi Kapoor was the original chocolate boy of Bollywood but he managed to shed the image much later with the level of versatility he portrayed in the last decade.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Ranbir Kapoor wrote an earnest foreword for dad Rishi Kapoor's biography Khullam Khulla

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×