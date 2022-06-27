Throwback: When Rishi Kapoor spoke of the bond Ranbir Kapoor will have with his kids: I’m sure he'll bring...

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently all over the news and rightly so as the couple is all set to embrace parenthood. Earlier today, the Student Of The Year actress took to her Instagram handle and announced that she will be welcoming her first child soon with her husband Ranbir. Sharing the photos, Alia captioned them, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” In the first photo, the mother-to-be is seen undergoing an ultrasound with her husband Ranbir sitting by her side. The other photo also featured a lion and lioness with their cub.

Now, in a throwback interview, late actor Rishi Kapoor once talked about his relationship with his son Ranbir and also revealed the kind of relationship his son would have with his kids. A few years back, Rishi has made an appearance on The Anupam Kher Show and talked about how as a child he would always spend time with his mother as his father, Raj Kapoor would be busy due to his work commitments and thus, made the decision to take out time for his own children- Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and he made sure to not shoot on Sundays and dedicate that day to his kids.

Further, the late actor added: "I know what I missed out with my father, so I made sure to fill in those gaps, likewise I am sure Ranbir will do something with his kid what he missed out with me. I think I have inculcated a sense of tradition and culture in that boy." Rishi also said that he never wanted to be thought of as a friend to Ranbir and wanted to be respected as a father. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai after battling leukemia for two years.

ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacts to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's pregnancy; Says 'they will be the best parents'