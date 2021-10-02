Throwback: When Rishi Kapoor told Neetu Kapoor that he will only ‘date’ her & ‘will never get married’

and ’s young romance started blooming in 1975 as the couple got blessed with two children, , and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer for two years. During an appearance on Koffee with Karan, Rishi spoke about his relationship with his wife Neetu. He said, “It has always been Neetu who has made all the efforts, I have always been a difficult man." After the couple started dating, Rishi Kapoor said to Neetu, “I'll only date you, I'll never get married to you." But the couple then dated for five years before finally tying the knot.

Rishi and Neetu also went through a rough patch a few years after their marriage. Talking about it he said, "Every relationship goes through such turmoils but eventually comes out of it, our relationship was no different." He added, "I was being very difficult then, but Neetu absorbed all the shocks I gave her well. And held onto me." Neetu responded to it by saying, “Rishi has always been a very good husband and a very good father, so no matter what happened I knew what I wanted from him and held onto him."

In a chat with Quint, Neetu spoke about Rishi Kapoor’s wishes and said, “One was to see Ranbir wearing a turban with an emerald and a broach in the Peshawari tradition--astride a ghodi (horse), on his wedding day. He was totally sentimental about this, he’d keep saying, 'Kisi din, mujhe hamare bete ko ghodi pe sawaar dekhna hai (Someday I want to see our son on a horse)'.”

