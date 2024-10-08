THROWBACK: When Saif Ali Khan said he was ‘on medication’ and 'unpretentious' in viral interview where he called Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Mirza Ghalib his favorite poets

Saif Ali Khan’s one of the old interviews where he mentioned Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Mirza Ghalib as his favorite poets remains the internet’s favorite. Nevertheless, the Devara actor had once defended his choice, stating that he was 'on medication' then, and he wasn’t 'completely mentally all there’.

In a 2022 interview with Zoom, Saif Ali Khan was queried about his old interview, where he mentioned Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Mirza Ghalib as his favorite poets. Reflecting on it, the actor candidly stated, "I think I'm on medication in that, let's call it medication. I look like I'm on medication, but I've done so many interviews that I think I've been medicated on some of them. I've not been completely mentally all there sometimes."

He continued by mentioning it’s nice for one to be unpretentious and simple till a certain age, which he also sees in his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. He noted that at a later age in life, it might not be correct. The actor stated that he was proud of that interview because he was his genuine self.

"It's unpretentious. I think I've been down to earth and quite a chill person...Now I'm much more pretentious because there's an age for it," he said, further adding that it can be irrational to be honest all the time with everybody. He also noted that it doesn’t work as he has seen people doing so, but it doesn't get appreciated beyond a point. He asserted that one may even get in trouble for that.

For the unversed, in an old interview with Doordarshan, the actor was asked about his interest in poetry and if he has a favorite poet. In response to this, he was quick to name the legendary poets.

Nevertheless, the next moment he laughed and said, "I am talking totally rubbish. Meri dadi padti thi, mere abba padte hai. Ye koi umar hai in cheezon ko padne ka (My grandmother used to read them and my dad reads them. Is this my age to read such things)?" He also admitted reading Western poetry as he studied there and revealed that his father says " Faiz is a phenomenal poet."

Saif was last seen in Devara alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR.

