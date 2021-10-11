Throwback: When Saira Banu said she does not ‘miss having a child’ with Dilip Kumar: Saab is like a child

Dilip Kumar was one of the finest actors in the history of Indian cinema who inspired several generations of artists through his incredible performances. One of the greatest things about the legendary life of Dilip Kumar is his impeccable love story with his wife Saira Banu. A few days before her 56th wedding anniversary with Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu wrote a heartwarming note which read, “I am writing this to especially express gratitude to the multitude of well-wishers, dearest friends and family who have so lovingly and thoughtfully sent us the remembrance of this magical day for both of us.”

The note further read, “Dilip Sahib and I, when time stood still and the sky was lit with a million happy sparkling stars… our wedding, the beginning of a sharing of a life of ecstatic togetherness… and now no matter what, we still walk together hand-in-hand, in our thoughts and being until the end of time.” In a previous chat with Hindustan Times, Saira Banu spoke about meeting Dilip Kumar for the first time. She said, “When he smiled at me and remarked that I was a pretty girl, I could feel my whole being taking wing and flying rapturously. I knew somewhere deep within me that I was going to be his wife.”

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966 and the couple suffered a miscarriage in 1972. Speaking about it Saira said, “Our marriage is the most important thing in my life. I don’t miss having a child because Saab is like a child at heart.” She further mentioned, for her Dilip Kumar was everything. “For me, it was always Saab, no one else. I was his fan from the time I can remember. While still a teenager, I wanted to be his wife. I’m very headstrong and once I made up my mind, there was no stopping me. I knew many beautiful women wanted to marry Saab, but he chose me. It was my dream come true and that’s what my marriage has been a perfect dream,” said Saira Banu.

