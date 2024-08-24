THROWBACK: When Salman Khan admitted giving large part of his income to charity; 'Main sirf 10% ko hi haath lagata hoon'

Salman Khan, who is now gearing up for his upcoming film, Sikandar, is not just a superstar but also a humanitarian. Salman is known for extending his support to industry colleagues and common people. The Tiger 3 actor is also the first bone marrow donor in India. There was a time when Bollywood Bhaijaan opened up about his earnings while stating that he only keeps 10 percent of his income and donates a large part of it to charity.

During his old interview with Aap Ki Adalat, Salman Khan was quizzed to clarify whether he keeps 10 percent of his earnings and donates 90 percent to charity. Salman cleared the air around this buzz, claiming that half of the rumor was true.

"Ye sach hai ki main sirf 10 per cent ko hi haath lagata hu. Baaki ka jo paisa hai wo jaata hai charity ke andar, but it's not like 90 percent of it goes to charity. A lot of money goes to the charity. (It's true that I only touch 10 percent of my earnings. The rest of the money goes to charity, but not 90 percent of it)," Salman said.

The Tiger 3 actor elaborated on it, saying that people think he has a huge amount of money. The superstar added that a lot of heart and cancer patients approach his foundation (a charitable trust). His father, screenwriter Salim Khan, signs a lot of cheques for the treatments, he expressed. Salman further shared that he has to bear a lot of expenses, which is why he has started working even more.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan is proudly India's first bone marrow donor. In 2010, he donated his bone marrow to a young girl named Pooja, who required its transplant to survive. In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, actor Suniel Shetty admired Salman's selfless act by saying he is "God's favorite child." Suniel referred to Salman as a man "who wants a change in society, and that’s why God is kind to him."

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman Khan's upcoming movie, Sikandar is slated to release on Eid 2025. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty.

ALSO READ: When Salman Khan pledged to donate his bone marrow to save little girl's life and became India's 1st donor