Throwback: When Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were spotted drinking coffee from same cup at an event; WATCH

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were in a relationship for around four years before calling it quits in 2009. However, the duo continue to share a great bond post their break up

’s love life has always been the talk of the town for time immemorial and so has been the question about when will he get married. Over the years, the Dabangg star has been linked with several women. Amid this, his love affair with has managed to grab a lot of attention. To note, Khan has played a key role in Katrina’s success, after all, the actress got her first box office hit with Salman starrer Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? Following this, the duo collaborated in Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hai and their chemistry often sets the screen on fire.

Interestingly, Salman and Katrina’s off screen equation has also been a thing among the fans even years after their break up which often keeps fans wondering if something is still brewing between them. Recently, we got our hand on a throwback video wherein the Ek Tha Tiger duo’s chemistry has been grabbing the eyeballs at a public event. In the video, Salman and Katrina were seen comfortably sipping coffee from the same cup. This happened during the Da-bangg tour wherein, Salman, Katrina and others held a press conference.

Take a look at Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s throwback video:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman and Katrina will be soon collaborating for the third installment of Ek Tha Tiger franchise. According to media reports, the movie will hit the floors next year. As of now, Salman is working on his upcoming cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

