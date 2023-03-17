THROWBACK: When Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan sang 'Yeh Bandhan Toh' at Sonam Kapoor's reception; Watch

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are heartthrobs of the Bollywood industry and seeing them together is definitely something we all love. Recently, the latter made a special appearance in the blockbuster hit of Shah Rukh’s Pathaan and fans just went crazy. Currently, both the actors are gearing up for their upcoming films and we are just super excited for it. Well, there are not many times when the most loved Karan-Arjun duo just make their fans go crazy with their performance. However, the most memorable moment was the one that happened at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception when the duo sang a song for the actress’ mother Sunita Kapoor.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan perform at Sonam Kapoor’s reception

Recently in a throwback video surfaced online, we can see Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan taking over the mic and brought Sonam’s mother, Sunita Kapoor on stage and sang Ye Bandhan Toh from Karan Arjun for her. While Sunita could not stop blushing and tried her best to wriggle out of their hold, they would not let her go. The actors remembered the song’s lyrics by heart and sang an entire verse for her. The video is from Sonam’s wedding reception where Anil Kapoor can be seen laughing hard in Ranveer Singh’s arms as Salman and Shah Rukh were performing.

Check out the video here

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman has the third instalment of his superhit franchise Tiger. Along with him we will see Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi who will be playing the baddie. Salman also has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh is now all set to be seen in Jawan. The film is slated to release in June this year. Next, he also has Dunki in the pipeline co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial will hit theatres in December 2023.

