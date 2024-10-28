THROWBACK: When Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were ‘scolded’ by Mamta Kulkarni for ‘ruining’ Karan Arjun dance steps; ‘Badi beizaati kharab ho gayi…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer Karan Arjun is re-releasing in theaters on November 22, 2024. The film enjoys a cult status for its celebrated musical album and dialogues. However, during the song shoot of Bhangda Paale, their co-star Mamta Kulkarni ‘scolded’ them for ‘ruining’ the song which SRK recalled being ashamed about it.

In an earlier appearance on Salman Khan’s hosted reality show, Bigg Boss, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol made a special appearance. During the conversation, the Sikandar actor talked about the only full-fledged film in which the trio has worked together. Recollecting memories of the experience of working together, SRK recalled dancing behind Mamta in one sequence which was approved by the director, but the actress didn’t feel the same way.

The actor continued by mentioning that Kulkarni thought their steps were terrible, and they messed up the song, while she did a great job. He stated that he and Salman were standing on a side when the actress sharply whistled at them and made a signaling gesture. Both the stars initially thought that she must not be calling them like that.

Nevertheless, when they turned towards her again, Salman convinced him that Mamta was calling him. He shared, “So, I went, aur unhone humein bohot clearly bola, ‘Dekho, rehearsal karke aaya karo kyunki main step theek kar rahi hoon aur tum log bohot kharab kar rahe ho (and she very clearly told us, ‘Look, please rehearse and come on the set because I am doing the step right, but you are doing a terrible job).’”

SRK and Salman admitted that they were taken aback by Mamta’s feedback, as they were dancing like "Prabhudeva" and "Michael Jackson" in their heads. “Hum itne khush ho gaye the lekin badi beizzati kharab ho gayi uske baad, (We were so happy but when she scolded us, it was a huge insult)” stated King Khan.

The actor then divulged that they "cheated" and used to stay up all night and rehearse till 5 a.m. only for the portions that were to be shot the next day. He then remembered the next day they got the step right and she got it wrong.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Karan Arjun was released in 1995.

