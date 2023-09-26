THROWBACK: When Salman Khan broke the YRF server with Ek Tha Tiger; Will history repeat itself with Tiger 3?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Ek Tha Tiger is one of the most commercially successful Bollywood films of all time. It spawned a sequel titled Tiger Zinda Hai which was equally successful. Now, the makers are coming up with the third installment of this franchise, titled Tiger 3. Ahead of its release, here is a look at a throwback tweet from Kabir Khan about Ek Tha Tiger.

Kabir Khan revealed an interesting fact about Ek Tha Tiger in 2012

Kabir Khan directed Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Ek Tha Tiger and the film kickstarted a successful franchise. Ahead of the release of Tiger 3, here is an interesting throwback tweet from Khan about the first film. On May 12, 2012, Khan stated how the YRF server jammed after its trailer release. He wrote, "YouTube view meter jammed within 3 mins of launch,YRF server in danger of crashing,trending 15 mins after launch... That's Tiger for you :-)"

About the Tiger franchise

Ek Tha Tiger was directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film was released in 2012 and turned out to be a massive success. It's sequel was titled Tiger Zinda Hai and it was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Also starring Girish Karnad, the sequel was released in 2017 and received similar success at the box office. Now, its third installment, titled Tiger 3, will hit the theatres in Diwali this year. Maneesh Sharma, known for helming films like Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat, is directing this film.

Tiger 3 has received a U/A certificate and has a runtime of 1 minute 46 seconds. Today, Salman Khan took to social media to announce that they will be releasing 'Tiger Ka Message' on September 27th. He wrote: "Ek message hai. Deta hoon… KAL. #TigerKaMessageKal11AM #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." The message might be the film's teaser. Tiger remains one of the most well-known and loved franchises of Bollywood its Diwali release slot ensures that the film will receive a massive opening at the ticket window. Suffice it to say that history might repeat itself with Tiger 3.

ALSO READ: TIGER 3 EXCLUSIVE: YRF gears up for 'Tiger Ka Message' on September 27; Salman Khan is ready to roar again