Throwback: When Salman Khan called Alia Bhatt’s journey ‘from a student to now’ beautiful: A godown of talent

Back in 2019, was all set to romance on-screen in ‘Inshallah’. The project was being helmed by Salman Khan’s ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Salman was going to reunite with the maverick director after nearly two decades and it would have been his first film with Alia. The fans had a lot of anticipation considering Sanjay Bhansali and Salman have delivered two classics before. Salman has even played a cameo role in ‘Saawariya’. However, just when the project was supposed to go on floors, it fell through and the film did not see the light of day.

When the film was announced, Salman spoke to Mumbai Mirror about Alia Bhatt and praised her immensely. He said, “See how she’s turned it around, from a student to now, it’s beautiful! And no one can take credit for her growth except Alia herself. Jo bhi bole humne usko banaya hai, is not to be believed. It’s Alia who has honed her talent.” Admiring Alia’s knack in front of the camera, Salman further added and called Alia a ‘godown of talent’ who would be meeting a ‘bundle of talent’. About himself, Salman utilized his usual cheeky humour and said, “Actually there’s no talent here”, jokingly.

Though Inshallah got shelved, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Bhansali joined hands for epic ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The teaser of the film came out earlier this year and generated a lot of hype. Sanjay’s grand vision merged with Alia Bhatt’s phenomenal on-screen presence could prove to be a win at the box office. Sanjay Bhansali had also announced a prestigious and ambitious project called ‘Baiju Bawra’ which does not have an officially announced cast yet.

