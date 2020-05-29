Throwback: When Salman Khan declared Katrina Kaif to be the ‘strongest woman’ he knows & praised her hard work

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been the best of friends in Bollywood and have worked in several films. Back in 2016, Salman revealed that Katrina is a strong person and lauded her for working her way up in Bollywood with hard work.

Ever since fans saw and together on the big screen in their first film, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, they loved the duo. Post that, Salman and Katrina worked in several films and their fan following increased massively. Now, both the stars share a sweet bond of friendship and fans still love to see them together on screen. Often, Salman and Katrina have praised each other at various events. However, we stumbled upon a video in which the actor is seen declaring Kaif to be the ‘strongest woman’ he knows.

Back in 2016, Katrina featured on an episode of Bigg Boss 9 to promote her upcoming film. While the episode was going on, Salman was, at first, pulling her leg but later went on to laud her for the work she had done in Bollywood. During that episode, Katrina was trying to help the contestants by telling them that if she had been in their place, she would have fainted. When Salman heard her saying this, he immediately stopped her and said, ‘Chal Jhoothi.”

Many thought that Salman would go on to joke with Katrina. But what he said next left Katrina blushing. Salman went on to declare in front of everyone that Katrina is the “strongest woman” he knows. He went on to explain further why he said so and mentioned that when Kaif entered Bollywood, she was very young and hence, she worked extremely hard to get where she is. Salman said, “You are one of the strongest women I have ever known.You were just 16-year-old when you came in the industry and reached so far. It is all your hard work, sheer hard work. If God asks me to choose between talent and hard work, I will pick the latter.” ‘

Here’s the throwback video of Salman and Katrina:

Meanwhile, the last film Salman and Katrina did together was Bharat. As Bharat and Kumud, they won the hearts of everyone. Their chemistry in the song Chashni left everyone of their fans mesmerised. On the work front, Salman is waiting for the lockdown to end to resume work on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be seen working with Ali Abbas Zafar on a superhero film post the lockdown is over.

