Throwback: When Salman Khan dropped hints about collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan and Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood who enjoy a massive fan following. Both Salman and Shah Rukh have been ruling the industry for three decades now and fans have been yearning to see them in one frame. In fact, it was a massive treat for the fans when the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor did a cameo in King Khan’s 2018 release Zero. Interestingly, there have been reports that the duo will be coming together once again in Pathaan and Tiger 3.

And now we have got our hands on a throwback video of Salman Khan wherein he dropped hints about collaborating with SRK in both Pathaan and Tiger 3. In the video, Salman was in conversation with fans and he stated, “Tiger me bhi aa rahe hain dono aur dono Pathaan me bhi aa rahe hain (We are coming together in Tiger and we will be seen in Pathaan too)”. He even dropped hints that Tiger 3 will be releasing in December this year. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is quite ecstatic about working with Salman in Pathaan. During an interactive session on social media, the Dilwale actor stated, “With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There’s always a love experience, happy experience, friendly experience, and brotherly experience. It’s amazing whenever I work with him”. Meanwhile talking about Tiger 3, apart from Salman and SRK’s cameo, the espionage thriller drama will also feature Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Besides, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is also working on Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde in the lead.

