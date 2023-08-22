THROWBACK: When Salman Khan earned something as low as Rs 75 during his struggling days

Bollywood’s most-eligible bachelor, Salman Khan became Kisi Ka Bhai and Kisi Ki Jaan ever since he made his film debut with a brief role in Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988. With every passing decade, his stardom grew manifold and so did the millions of admirers that are housed across the globe. Needless to say, he has created an unmatched legacy and engraved his name in the list of the highest-paid Indian celebs. Having said that, it would be hard to digest the fact that this film and television personality who has a net worth that can bring anyone to shame was not even able to earn Rs 100 during his struggling days.

This was Salman Khan’s first salary

Before stepping into the Indian film industry, even bhaijaan Salman Khan had his fair share of struggles. Even though he had a filmy background, getting his first stint in the industry wasn’t easy. However, he had a successful modeling career. For the unknown, the 57-year-old actor worked as a background dancer as his first job. What’s even more shocking is that he earned about Rs 75 for dancing at a show in the Taj Hotel.

This is how much he was paid for Maine Pyar Kiya

In an old interview with PTI, the Dabangg actor revealed, “My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in the Taj Hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me (and I did it) just for fun.”

Khan, however, shared that his payment graph skyrocketed after he proved his mettle as a talented and hard-working actor. “Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand) and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for Maine Pyar Kiya, which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later.”

Interestingly, Khan faced the camera for the first time at the age of 15 for the Campa Cola advertisement.

Not a while ago, the actor was spotted sporting his new bald look. It is believed that his new look is for a Vishnu Vardhan and Karan Johar film which could be Salman’s next feature film after Tiger 3.

