Throwback: When Salman Khan nailed a back flip dive in the pool like a pro and left us awestruck: WATCH

We got our hands on an old video of Salman Khan that proves age is just a number for him. Check it out.

Bollywood’s Dabangg is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and there is no denying that. The handsome star is adored for his dapper looks and is one of the most loved celebs. The Sultan star has time and again proved that age is just a number for him. From doing hardcore action fight scenes in movies to pulling off intense work out with ease, Salman never fails to impress the audience. As we speak of this, we recently stumbled upon a throwback video wherein he nailed backflip dive in the pool like a pro and left everyone stunned.

In the video, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor can be seen doing a backflip dive into the pool with the utmost perfection. He can be seen wearing blue shorts as he makes backflip dive. In the video, we also get to see him dancing with his Biwi No 1 costar Sushmita Sen. Salman is seen hugging Sushmita as they set the stage on fire with their sizzling chemistry.

Meanwhile, Salman recently celebrated his 55 birthday with his family at his Panvel farmhouse. Pictures from the same went viral on the internet in no time. The superstar had also cut the cake with paparazzi.

On the work front, the Tiger Zinda Hai star has many interesting projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in Antim: The Final Truth that also stars his brother in law Aayush Sharma in the role of a deadly gangster. Salman also has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kick 2 in the pipeline. He is currently wooing the audience with his brilliant stint as host in Bigg Boss 14.

Credits :Pinkvilla

