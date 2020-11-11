Throwback: When Salman Khan reacted to Katrina Kaif not liking or commenting on his Instagram posts

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif share a great camaraderie in real life. Both of them are known for their witty and humorous replies on various events and occasions.

and have featured together in many movies most of which have been declared blockbuster hits. Be it Ek Tha Tiger or be it Bharat, the two of them have always won hearts with their on-screen chemistry. When it comes to social media, both of them have massive fan followings on the same. Well, Katrina is a bit more frequent on her handles than Salman. The two actors were once asked something related to the same by the media.

This dates back to the time when Salman and Katrina were present at the launch of one of their songs, Zinda from Bharat. One of the reporters asked the latter the reason behind not liking or commenting on any of the superstar’s posts. The actress flashed a beaming smile after the same and stated that it’s not intentional but she is thinking about the same since the question is being asked to her. Salman interrupted in between and pulled her leg by saying that she keeps commenting on anything.

In response to the same, Katrina said that the actor should up his Insta game and that she will be more attentive next time. Salman Khan doesn’t stop there and hilariously asks the identity of the person whose pictures she has been apparently liking and commenting on. Post that, another reporter tells the actress that Salman doesn’t like her denoting him as Bhaijaan. She is then asked with what name she should be calling him. The superstar was quick to respond to this instead of Katrina and said ‘Meri Jaan’ leaving everyone in splits.

