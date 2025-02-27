THROWBACK: When Salman Khan was asked ‘kitne kamine hain aap’ and he proved his sense of humor with quirky response

Salman Khan has given us many blockbusters. Apart from that, the actor is also known for his quirky sense of humor, which has made all of us laugh. Over the years, he has been part of many interviews where his witty comebacks and playful responses have kept fans and journalists entertained. His casual, fun nature makes him a favorite among the media and fans alike.

One unforgettable moment occurred during a press interaction when Salman Khan was promoting his movie Wanted. In a video shared by Movie Talkies, an interviewer asked Salman, “Kitne kamine hain aap?” Instead of getting offended or brushing off the question, Salman turned it into a moment of humor with his quick response. He smirked and replied, “Jitne aap samajhte hain, utna main hoon. Lekin aap kya samajhte hain, yeh aapne socha? Shayad main bhi hoon.” His response had the room bursting into laughter, turning an awkward situation into lighthearted banter.

This is not the first time Salman has displayed humor in interviews. When it comes to his co-stars, his answers are always fun. He can also be seen dancing and interacting with people at events. He has said he enjoys playful banter and makes it clear that he does not take life too seriously. His willingness to laugh at himself and deliver witty remarks makes him a favorite among journalists and fans.

Unlike most celebrities who prefer a diplomatic approach to controversial matters, Salman is real and true to himself, which is incredibly refreshing. On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in his highly awaited action film, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Sharman Joshi. It is set to release during the Eid 2025 weekend.