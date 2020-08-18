  1. Home
Throwback: When Sanjay Dutt impressed Amitabh Bachchan with his acting & received a precious gift from him

Amitabh Bachchan happens to be a huge fan of Sanjay Dutt's acting. The megastar once gifted him something precious post watching a movie.
This year has not proved to be a good one, especially for the Bollywood film industry. A few days back, it was revealed that Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. This comes as a shock for many of his fans and loved ones. The actor was admitted to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai a few days back post complaints of breathlessness. He was discharged early but this sad piece of news related to his health followed soon after.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, let’s indulge deeper into an unknown fact related to Sanju Baba. Just like others, Amitabh Bachchan is also a huge fan of the former’s acting. It so happened that the actor’s movie Naam released into the theatres in 1986. It is considered to be a turning point in Sanjay Dutt’s career as it also marked his comeback into movies. He played the role of Vicky Kapoor in the Hindi drama that went on to become a huge hit.

It is said that everyone appreciated Baba’s acting in the movie back then. Big B also watched Naam and was quite impressed with Sanjay Dutt’s performance in it. Post that, he invited the actor over dinner. That’s not all. The megastar also gifted him with a golden chain. Meanwhile, Baba appeared in multiple hit movies after Naam’s release most of which have been declared hits. Coming back to current times, the actor’s upcoming movie Sadak 2 is all set to be released on 28th August 2020.

Check out the video below:

