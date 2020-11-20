Throwback: When Sanjay Kapoor pulled Ananya Panday's leg while offering her a film; WATCH

We have chanced upon an old video of Ananya Panday interacting with Sanjay Kapoor. Check it out here.

Despite being only a few films old, Ananya Panday enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. The actress made her debut in 2019 with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. The audience loved her performance as Shreya Randhawa in the same. The actress continued to showcase her mettle in her second film which happened to be Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Needless to say, Ananya’s social media game is also on point.

The video that we will be talking about tonight dates back to the time when the actress was yet to venture into Bollywood. Sanjay Kapoor had shared this throwback video on social media to wish Ananya on the release of SOTY 2. He could be seen hilariously asking the actress if she would do his film given that she becomes a star. The latter replies in the affirmative post which he pulls her leg again while saying, “I am not dealing with Chunky Panday here.”

Check out the video below:

He then adds that she can’t have any managers and asks again if that’s a deal. Ananya Panday then nods to the same and gives a thumbs up while looking at the camera. Meanwhile, her last movie was Khaali Peeli that was released on an OTT platform sometime back. She collaborated with Ishaan Khatter for the first time in the Maqbool Khan directorial. The actress is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also team up with Vijay Deverakonda for Fighter.

Credits :Pinkvilla

