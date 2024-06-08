THROWBACK: When Sara Ali Khan called Ibrahim Ali Khan 'atrangi ladka' because he got lost in mall

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are undoubtedly one of the cutest sibling duos in B-town. They are often seen supporting each other through life's ups and downs. While Ibrahim has just started being active on social media, Sara frequently shares pictures with Pataudi Junior.

Interestingly, we have found a clip where Sara Ali Khan talks about a funny anecdote that happened with the sibling duo when they were once in a mall.

When Ibrahim Ali Khan was lost in a mall

In an old interview with Mashable India, Sara Ali Khan recalled a funny anecdote while passing by her old home in Mumbai. She remembered one such amusing incident from their childhood when she took Ibrahim to a mall, and he got lost. Sara jokingly added that he has always been this 'atrangi ladka'. Isn't that quite relatable and funny?

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan on the work front

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Up next, the actress will be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro..In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie boasts an ensemble cast in lead roles featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Konkona Sen Sharma. The Anurag Basu directorial is all set to hit theaters on November 29, 2024.

Besides Metro In Dino, Sara will also be seen in Sky Force and Jagan Shakti’s yet-to-be-titled project.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who previously worked as an assistant director on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is set to make his Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Sarzameen, alongside Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie is directed by Kayoze Irani, son of actor Boman Irani, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

In addition to Sarzameen, Ibrahim has bagged a role in Naadaniyaan, where he will star opposite Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Moreover, the 23-year-old actor is set to appear in another project tentatively titled Diler.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Vedang Raina and rumored ladylove Khushi Kapoor unite for a fun ‘betrayal’ reel ft Aaliyah-Shane; fans react