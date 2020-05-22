Throwback: When Sara Ali Khan called Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘her friend’ but acknowledged that she is Saif’s wife

Sara Ali Khan shares a great bond with dad Saif Ali Khan and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. In an interview previously, she opened up about her bond with Kareena.

Among the popular stars of Gen-Y, Sara Ali Khan has managed to win the hearts of people with her performances in films and also her candidness. Often, Sara’s cool attitude in interviews wins over fans as she speaks her mind and is extremely articulate. A while back, in an interview with a magazine, Sara opened up about her bond with Kareena Kapoor Khan and called her friend. However, in the same conversation, Sara also acknowledged the fact that Kareena is her father ’s wife.

In the throwback interview with Femina magazine, Sara spoke her mind about her relationship with Kareena. She said that she considers Kareena her friend but more than that she expressed that Kareena is her father, Saif’s wife. The Simmba star went on to reveal that she feels that Kareena makes her dad extremely happy and that is a thing she respects a lot. Furthermore, since Sara, Kareena and Saif are all actors, the Simmba star mentioned that they often discuss work with each other.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan or Janhvi Kapoor; With which Gen Y star would you like to spend the quarantine? COMMENT

Sara opened up about Kareena and her bond and said, “I do think that Kareena is my friend, but more than that, she is my father's (Saif Ali Khan) wife. I respect her, and realise that she makes my father happy. We belong to the same profession, and have a similar world, thus, our conversations include that as well.” Sara has always maintained that Kareena is her friend and often when photos of her with family surface on social media, fans love it.

Back in 2018 when Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan 6 with Saif Ali Khan, she spoke about an incident where her mom Amrita Singh dressed her up for dad’s wedding with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sara shared that nothing was awkward between them and that it was her own mom Amrita who told her to get ready for the function. In the same chat show, Sara also shared that everyone has been clear with her, including Kareena. Sara revealed that Kareena told her, “Look, you have a great mother. What I want is for us to be able to be friends.”

During the Koffee With Karan episode, Sara even recalled having a talk with her dad Saif Ali Khan about what to call Kareena. Sara said, “I used to be like, 'What should I call her? Kareena? Aunty?' And my father was like, 'You don't want to call her aunty!'” Further, Sara revealed that she calls Kareena by her name or ‘K.’

On the other hand, Kareena too in her interview with a leading daily shared that she had told Sara, Ibrahim that she doesn’t expect to be their mom as they have an amazing mom who raised them. She mentioned that she wanted to be there for them at any point in their life as a friend. Sara even came to Kareena’s radio show, What Women Want and the candid interview was a lot of fun. Kareena even asked Sara about her bond with her co-stars and the fun chat was loved by their fans.

The camaraderie that Sara and Kareena share often leaves fans in awe. Whenever they share the frame together or are papped, their photos go viral on social media. Meanwhile, Kareena is at home with Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Amid the lockdown, Kareena has been spending time with family and often drops photos of her lockdown shenanigans on social media. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal SIngh Chaddha with . The film is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

On the other hand, Sara is spending time with and mom Amrita Singh. Often, she shares updates about her lockdown shenanigans on social media. From her funny ‘knock-knock’ jokes to her TiKTok videos with Ibrahim Ali Khan, everything that Sara shared goes viral on social media. On the work front, Sara is all set to be seen in Coolie No 1 with . Due to the lockdown, the release has been postponed. Apart from this, Sara also has Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. It is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×