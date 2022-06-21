Throwback: When Sara Ali Khan shared her experience of collaborating with Vicky Kaushal

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented and popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She has proved her acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others. In addition to this, she is a travel junkie too. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she treats her fans with amazing photos. Sara is all set to unite with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in a yet-to-be-titled Laxman Utekar directorial. The shooting for the film is already completed and earlier Sara shared her experience in one of the interviews.

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, the actress shared her experience of collaborating with Vicky and said, "Working with Vicky Kaushal was amazing, he's such a talented guy and he's so easy going that working with him is a lot of fun." Touted to be a romantic comedy, the movie is bankrolled under the Dinesh Vijan production banner. Further, she talked about her dream roles and said that she wants to play a queen in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film or a modern girl in Zoya Akhtar's film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pinkvilla recently reported that Sara Ali Khan will be doing a film based on the 1942 Quit India movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

In addition to this, the Kedarnath actress will star next in Laxman Utekar's untitled project opposite Vicky Kaushal. The movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Apart from that, she will also feature in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, which is helmed by Pawan Kirpalani.

