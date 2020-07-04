THROWBACK: When Saroj Khan said Hrithik Roshan is such a perfect dancer that you wish he makes a mistake

Saroj Khan died on July 3, 2020 after she suffered a cardiac arrest and later, Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the legendary choreographer.

We all know that Saroj Khan started working from the age of 3 and from being a child star to a background dancer to finally becoming one of the leading choreographers of Bollywood, Saroj Khan’s career has been inspiring, to say the least. Over her career span, Saroj Khan choreographed a host of leading actors and actresses such as , , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and Karisma Kapoor, among others but during a throwback interview, when Saroj Khan was asked as to who according to her is the best dancer in Bollywood, the late and legendary choreographer had said to be a born dancer.

Saroj Khan had said, “Hrithik is such a perfect dancer that even the choreographers take time to think about what to give him. But sometimes you wish he makes a mistake.” Adding, Saroj Khan had said that Hrithik is too perfect a dancer and when you watch him dance, you'll only watch with mouth open. “I am praising him [Hrithik] and I am giving him a little on the wrong side also. Because I don't find any fault in him. He's like a born dancer. He doesn't need anybody. He can do it himself,” shared Saroj Khan.

Post cremating Saroj Khan in Mumbai, her family officially announced that they have deferred her prayer meet, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and restrictions in Mumbai on large gatherings. Taking to Instagram, the family wrote, “Thank you for all your messages and for keeping Mummy in your prayers. Given the current COVID-19 situation, there will be no prayer meet. Whenever the situation improves, we will meet and celebrate the life of Saroj Khan.”

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post for the late Saroj Khan here:

Thank you Saroj ji for nurturing my passion in so many ways. Your legend will remain. Thank you for the love and the magic. R.I.P. There will never be another like you . — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 3, 2020

