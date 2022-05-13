Throwback: When Seema Khan spoke about living separately from Sohail Khan & said its not conventional marriage

After 24 years of marriage, Sohail Khan and Seema Khan filed for a divorce today. A few hours back, they were spotted by the paparazzi leaving the Family Court in Mumbai. The duo is yet to release an official announcement about their divorce. A court source revealed to ETimes, "Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev were present in the court today. They have filed for a divorce. Both were friendly towards each other."

However, the two have been living separately for quite some time now and in Seema's Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, their kids were seen shuttling between their parents' houses. In the first episode of the show, Seema opened up about living in separate houses. In the first episode of the show, Seema talked about Sohail and said that she will always love him.

She also said that they have the most amazing family and called him the most amazing father. "I love him, I always will. We have a great relationship. It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meander and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy," Seema said. She also said how she and Sohail are not in a conventional marriage but they are a family. "We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day,” Seema added. She also talked about their wedding and said that they had a 'whirlwind mad, romantic' kind of wedding because she eloped with him in the middle of the night. She also said that she met Sohail when she was very young.

Meanwhile, the two tied the knot in 1998. Seema’s family refused to accept their love marriage but despite her family’s refusal, they secretly got married in presence of their close friends and relatives following their respective religions. Sohail first met Seema while he was directing for his film, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. They have two sons: Nirvan and Yohan.

