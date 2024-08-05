THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan called himself 'old-fashioned' for talking respectfully to girls, said 'you have to treat a woman' with gentleness

Shah Rukh Khan, known as the King of Romance in Bollywood, captivates not only with his acting and on-screen presence but also with his chivalry. His frequent displays of kindness, whether toward male or female fans, never fail to impress, leaving us all in awe of his class and grace. In an old interview, King Khan expressed his views on how boys should speak to their female friends, emphasizing that it is deeply wrong to use a disrespectful tone when talking to them.

While promoting his 2015 movie Dilwale, Khan in a chat with Mallishka brought out the topic and mentioned, "Mai kabhi kabhi note karta hu, ki ladke jo hai wo ladkio ko ladko ki taraha he treat kartein hai, and that i find very very upto civil wrong". (Sometimes I notice that boys treat girls just like they would treat other boys, and I find that to be very, very civically wrong.)

He further added with an example, "Haan yaar tu aaja fir, Kabhi main apni girlfriend ko aisa bol bhi nahi sakta hu, Matlab mai thoda old fashion hu. If I have to ask Kajol to come home, in maximum casualness, I will say, 'Kajol, please come home tomorrow by 6 pm na'.

He further noted that "you have to treat women like a woman with gentleness, kindness and a lot of respect and you should speak properly, i never address any female as 'tu', just talk to girls with love.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan is gearing up to play a Don with complex, grey-shaded traits in his upcoming film King, which will also star his daughter Suhana Khan. A source close to the production shared that Khan is fully invested in the role, collaborating closely with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh to create a character oozing with attitude and style.

The source also mentioned that Khan will be sporting long hair and a light beard for the role. Filming is set to begin in September, with Khan deeply involved in the creative process, including training with Suhana on modern action sequences. Siddharth Anand is currently working on the action scenes with international stunt teams, while Sujoy Ghosh is finalizing the script. The film is highly anticipated and is expected to be a must-watch for fans.

