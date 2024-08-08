THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan called his Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone ‘sweet giraffe’

Chennai Express celebrated the 11th anniversary of its release on August 8, 2024, marking over a decade since this Bollywood blockbuster first captivated audiences. Directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film became a massive success, breaking box office records and earning a special place in the hearts of fans. On this occasion, we take a stroll down memory lane and recall a funny moment when the duo was promoting their film and King Khan called Padukone a sweet 'giraffe'.

In a trip down memory lane, In an old YouTube video of the Ts-series, DP once shared her favorite moment from the film. When asked about her favorite song from Chennai Express, she mentioned Titli, expressing that the song made her feel like she could jump and dance like a butterfly. This imagery of freedom and joy resonated with many fans and added to the song's charm.

SRK, known for his witty remarks, added a humorous twist to the memory by revealing his special nickname for DP. He shared that he affectionately calls her his "sweet giraffe" because of her unique dancing style in the song. He joked that her movements reminded him of videos from an African safari played at high speed, adding that she is indeed a very sweet giraffe.

Meanwhile, Khan and Padukone last shared the screen space in Pathaan. Up next, SRK will be seen in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan. The action thriller will be shot in India and abroad. King is an action-packed thriller that explores the mentor-disciple relationship, challenging their survival instincts amidst intense circumstances.

Advertisement

Deepika will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. She will take on the role of Shaki Shetty in the cop universe. The ensemble cast also features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. The highly anticipated movie will hit theaters on the occasion of Diwali this year.

ALSO READ: Raid 2: Ajay Devgn starrer won't release on November 15; Here’s when it will hit cinemas