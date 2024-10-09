THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan claimed he could do anything for Deepika Padukone; ‘I would swim the deepest sea’

Shah Rukh Khan is always appreciated for his gentle and respectful behavior, particularly towards his co-stars. King Khan shares a special bond with his former co-star, Deepika Padukone. Recently, we came across an old video where the superstar admitted that he would do anything for his Chennai Express co-star, including climbing the highest mountains and swimming across the deepest seas. It made him earn a kiss from Deepika on his cheeks, who was delighted to hear his words.

Deepika Padukone debuted Bollywood in Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film was a big hit and established her career in the industry. Since then, the actress has maintained a good friendship with the Dunki star. Later, they worked together in Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express. Again, the film was a critical and commercial success. At the same time, the on-screen chemistry between SRK and DP became the topic of discussion.

In one of the behind-the-scenes videos of the song, Titli, shared by the music partner of the film, T-series, we got a better insight into the cordial bond between the actors. In one of the scenes of that song, Shah Rukh's character Rahul lifts Deepika's character Meenamma in his arms to climb 100 temple stairs as a ritual.

Speaking about the same during the filming of the scene, the actor, in his humorous way, said, "For Deepika, I would do anything—climb the house, the highest mountain, and swim the deepest seas. So, a hundred steps is nothing for DP." Deepika, who was passing nearby, heard the same and gave a peck on the cheek of the superstar.

He teased Deepika Padukone and said, "In Om Shanti Om, it was fire, this was the mountains, and the third film we do will be in the water, and that time will be the most interesting to see Deepika." The actress laughed and began throwing small items at Shah Rukh, who was laughing over the same.

Later, they again starred opposite each other in Happy New Year and Pathaan. Moreover, the actress played a small role in Jawan for SRK and mentioned in an interview with The Week that she and the Zero star are each other's lucky charm and have a sense of ownership over each other.

On the work front, Deepika recently embraced motherhood and welcomed her baby girl, while Shah Rukh will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King.

