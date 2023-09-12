THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan expressed his desire to play an old guy like Vikram Rathore

After much anticipation and excitement, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was received with positive reviews by his fans from across continents. The Atlee Kumar directorial film is currently leading the charts and is slowly but surely moving towards setting the bar too high for others to reach. As reported by Pinkvilla, not just domestically, the mass entertainer has also become the first Indian film to claim the top spot at the Australian box office.

Did you know Shah Rukh Khan always wanted to play an old guy?

In an old interview on the show Scoop with Raya in Riyadh, the Jawan actor was seen expressing his desire to play an older guy with a grey beard.

Shah Rukh Khan told the host of the show, “After this, I want to do a film like Leon: The Professional. Not Leon, but a film like where I am an older, quiet guy, very intense with a grey beard and grey hair. I don’t know. I am very playful about it. I don’t take the characters and roles that I do. I just want to tell a story somebody has the desire to tell. And I want to tell it to the best of my capabilities."

He added, "So, if a director has a story and says this is what we love, I will say, I also love it. Now let me try and make it the best I can for you. So, I enjoy it. I am Batman at night, Superman in the morning, Spider-Man in the afternoon. So, I just want to play all kinds of characters.”

Shah Rukh Khan earns praise for his role as Vikram Rathore in Jawan

In Jawan, King Khan is seen in dual roles, first as the young Azad Rathore who worked as a jailer in a woman's prison, and then as his father, Captain Vikram Rathore who is an ex-commando. For the first time in his acting career, SRK also sported the bald look and took everyone by surprise. While both of his characters were showered with immense love by cinephiles, King Khan playing the old, tough guy Vikram became the talk of the town. Even Soni Razdan, actress and mother of Alia Bhatt, admitted that SRK as the father was ‘too good’.

