Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan immediately wore a sweater gifted by a fan during press meet

Shah Rukh Khan , the renowned Bollywood superstar is currently on a high with the mega success of his comeback film, Pathaan . The spy thriller, which is helmed by hitmaker Siddharth Anand, paved the way for SRK's comeback to the protagonist roles after a long hiatus of over 4 years. With the massive success of Pathaan, King Khan once again claimed his everlasting status as the ultimate crowd-puller of Hindi cinema. The fans have been showering their idol with immense love post the release of the film, and want him to sign more films.

The fans are now going gaga over a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan, in which the superstar is seen happily wearing a sweater gifted by one of his fans during a press meet. In the video, King Khan is seen smiling widely, as he received the black sweater, which has 'Actor' written on it, from a dear fan. Shah Rukh Khan's lovely gesture in the throwback video is now winning the hearts of audiences and fans, who are heaping praise on his humility and down-to-earth nature.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

After the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the upcoming comedy thriller Jawan in June, this year. The highly anticipated project, which marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil filmmaker Atlee, is currently in the last stages of its shooting. The project marks the South film industry's lady superstar Nayanthara's debut in Bollywood. Vijay Sethupathi is playing the lead antagonist in the film, which features Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, and others in pivotal roles.

Shah Rukh Khan is also set to team up with senior filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for the first time in his career, for the upcoming social drama Dunki. As per the latest updates, King Khan is now set to resume the shooting of the project after wrapping up Jawan. Taapsee Pannu is playing the female lead in the film, which reportedly features Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance.