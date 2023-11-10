Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan joked Aamir Khan takes an eternity to decide on tea while visiting Mannat

For more than three decades, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have been stalwarts in the film industry, and despite the competitive nature of their profession, they maintain a close and warm friendship. During a 2013 interview with Aaj Tak, Shah Rukh Khan praised Aamir Khan's conscientious work ethic. Injecting a bit of humor into the conversation, Shah Rukh lightheartedly mentioned how Aamir's attention to detail extends even to the simple act of enjoying a cup of tea.

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Aamir Khan's meticulous nature extends to the way he has tea

In a lighthearted chat, Shah Rukh Khan shared a humorous incident from a flight journey with Aamir Khan. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor ordered black coffee, while Aamir went for tea with milk. When the steward offered to add milk, Aamir asked them to wait until the tea developed enough color. Adding to the banter, Shah Rukh also recounted another moment, stating that when Aamir visits his house, the decision-making process between tea and coffee takes so long that Shah Rukh jokingly suggests, "Kal bata dena yaar. Hum ghoom ke aa rahe hain (Let me know tomorrow; we'll go out until then)."

SRK then lauded Aamir's dedication to his work, expressing that he is yet to encounter someone as thoroughly committed and conscientious about their craft as Aamir.

Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Despite their extensive and successful careers, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have never collaborated on a film. However, in a noteworthy turn of events last year, Shah Rukh made a cameo appearance in Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha. During the film's promotional activities, Aamir expressed, "Shah Rukh is a friend and I told him that I needed someone who can represent what Elvis Presley represented in America. I need the biggest iconic star of India, which is why I am coming to you. He was really sweet and he said, ‘Yes’.”

Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan's exciting lineup

SRK has enjoyed a fantastic year at the movies, with blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan. His upcoming project is Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, scheduled to release on December 22.

Aamir Khan has recently revealed details about his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie's narrative centers around a sports coach who develops a profound connection while training a group of specially-abled children. This premise draws parallels to the storyline of Taare Zameen Par, where the focus was on the transformative journey of a teacher and a specially-abled student.