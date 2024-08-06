THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan messaged Alia Bhatt after watching Darlings; here's what he said

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan have always shared a great bond. They have worked together in the 2016 movie Dear Zindagi and have also jointly produced the 2022 dark comedy Darlings. As the latter recently completed two years since its release, let’s revisit a special moment when Alia revealed what King Khan texted her after watching Darlings.

During the trailer launch event of Darlings back in 2022, Alia Bhatt shared how Shah Rukh Khan adapted the lingo used in the film and sent her a cute message. Alia said, “Recently, he saw the film, and he messaged me, and he said in typical Darlings lingo, ‘Thanks you Darlings for doing this movies.’”

During the event, Alia also talked about how she came to the decision to produce the film. She disclosed that director Jasmeet K Reen and producer Gaurav Verma approached her with the script in 2019. Alia recalled how the story “shifted gear” during the narration and left her “surprised.” The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress mentioned that the urge to become a producer on Darlings then came very naturally to her. For the uninitiated, it was Alia’s debut as a producer.

Recalling SRK’s reaction, Alia expressed, “Then Shah Rukh called me; he said, 'Main usually co-produce nahi karta par main tere saath karunga aur bahut maze karenge (I don't usually co-produce, but I will do it with you and we will have a lot of fun). It will be quite good, and it will be one for the memories.'”

Darlings marked the 2nd anniversary of its direct-to-digital release on August 5, 2024. The cast of the film includes Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew. Alia and Vijay even made special posts to celebrate the milestone.

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan have exciting films lined up for the future. Alia is gearing up for the release of her action thriller Jigra, which she is co-producing with Karan Johar. She is also currently busy shooting for her YRF Spy Universe film Alpha. Meanwhile, SRK is set to collaborate with his daughter Suhana Khan for the Sujoy Ghosh movie King.

