Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his ‘biggest fear’ for kids

Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan is currently in Arthur Road jail. SRK made his most recent appearance since Aryan’s arrest when he went to visit his son at the jail. Aryan has been in police custody since October 3, after NCB raided a cruise ship on October 2. Now an old interview of Shah Rukh has resurfaced in which the actor said, “My name could spoil their (his children's) life and I don't want that to happen.” Ananya Panday has also recently been embroiled in the controversy after her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan.

In a 2008 interview with a German TV channel, Shah Rukh opened up about his fame and its impact on his children. He said, “My biggest fear for my family in life especially my kids is that I hope they can live out of my shadow. My biggest fear is my fame onto them. I don't want them to ever fight that and say oh I'm better than my father and I don't want them to get completely engulfed by it that they don't need to do anything because they're my children.”

SRK further said, “But it's absolutely true that my name could spoil their lives and I don't want that. I would like to be known as their father I would not like them to be known as my children." In a previous episode of Koffee With Karan, SRK had said, “The decision to have a child is the decision to let a piece of your heart walk outside your body," and "If car was speeding towards my children, I'd stand in front of that car and I am sure I will stop it.”

