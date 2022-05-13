Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed why he wouldn't join Hollywood; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is a star and there is no denying this fact. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans go gaga over him whenever the actor makes an appearance. Now an old video of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor is going viral on social media where a journalist is seen asking him about his Hollywood debut. To which, SRK replies, “My English is not good,” leaving the audience burst into laughter.

At the Berlinale 2008 press conference, the actor said that he will not be a part of Hollywood. Further, explaining himself, he said that if the makers in Hollywood give him the role of a dumb person, who does not speak, then he might do it. Further, SRK said, "I am not trying to be modest but I am 42 years old, I am little brown, and I don't have any special USP as an actor. I don't know Kung fu, I don't dance the Latin salsa, I am not tall enough. I think anyone who is my age in the western world, I have seen recent films of Europe, films of what you call ‘the dream factory’, I think there is no space for me."

He added that there is no place for him there as he doesn't think that he is talented. The actor said that he would like to continue to work in Indian films and shared that it is his ambition to take Indian cinema to the world. SRK's humble response has also been winning hearts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor announced his next project titled, Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film went on floors this April 2022. This will mark the actor’s very first collaboration with the Sanju director and will also feature Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. It is slated to release on 22 December 2023.

Apart from this, SRK will be soon seen in the much-awaited actioner Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which is slated to release on January 25, 2023. He also has Atlee’s next with Nayanthara.

