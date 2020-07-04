Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan said he was invited for events as other actors were busy

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the movie Zero that was released in 2018. He had once mockingly revealed about being invited to events because of his sabbatical from work.

has taken a hiatus from acting for almost a year and fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar to announce his new project soon. Recently, King Khan also completed 28 years in the Bollywood film industry. Often known for giving humorous statements at times, the actor had once said that he had been invited to events because he did not have any work. He made this revelation after being invited to the re-launch of a popular multiplex.

Interestingly, it was the same multiplex where his movie Yes Boss co-starring Juhi Chawla was being released. According to some reports, the Raees star later stated that he did not have any work back then. Moreover, King Khan also added that and were quite busy and so was because of which he had been invited by everyone to the events. The superstar who is currently on a sabbatical had also revealed during the launch of one of his talk shows that he will announce his new project soon.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the movie Zero co-starring and . It was released back in 2018 and was helmed by Aanand L. Rai. The movie also marked the last on-screen appearance of legendary actress . However, despite having a stellar star cast, it failed miserably at the box office. Post that, King Khan became quite choosy while selecting his scripts and is yet to announce his new project.

Check out the video below:

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×