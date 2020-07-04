  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan said he was invited for events as other actors were busy

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the movie Zero that was released in 2018. He had once mockingly revealed about being invited to events because of his sabbatical from work.
1520 reads Mumbai
Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan said he was invited for events as other actors were busyThrowback: When Shah Rukh Khan said he was invited for events as other actors were busy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shah Rukh Khan has taken a hiatus from acting for almost a year and fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar to announce his new project soon. Recently, King Khan also completed 28 years in the Bollywood film industry. Often known for giving humorous statements at times, the actor had once said that he had been invited to events because he did not have any work. He made this revelation after being invited to the re-launch of a popular multiplex.

Interestingly, it was the same multiplex where his movie Yes Boss co-starring Juhi Chawla was being released. According to some reports, the Raees star later stated that he did not have any work back then. Moreover, King Khan also added that Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were quite busy and so was Hrithik Roshan because of which he had been invited by everyone to the events. The superstar who is currently on a sabbatical had also revealed during the launch of one of his talk shows that he will announce his new project soon.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the movie Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. It was released back in 2018 and was helmed by Aanand L. Rai. The movie also marked the last on-screen appearance of legendary actress Sridevi. However, despite having a stellar star cast, it failed miserably at the box office. Post that, King Khan became quite choosy while selecting his scripts and is yet to announce his new project.  

Check out the video below:

Credits :Youtube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement