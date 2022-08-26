THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan wore same clothes and sang 'Dekha Hai Pehli..'

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are known as the faces of Indian cinema. While Amitabh has been in the movie industry for over fifty years, Shah Rukh and Salman have been in the industry for a little over 30 years. The trio have churned many memorable films in the course of their journey, few of which went on to become massive hits and defined a legacy. The actors enjoy a kind and cordial relationship with one another. They bond well and the best part about the three is that they don't let jealously seep in. A throwback video of the trio singing each others' songs went viral.

In a viral throwback video that surfaced the net, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan dressed in black for the function and sang songs that defined them. They sang each other's songs with passion and entertained the crowds which were intended to be entertained. They began with 'Dekha Hai Pehli' from Saajan and followed it up with songs from the other two actors and remixes. Having the three perform together was nothing short of a delight for the audience. The trio were at their lively best and were able to entertain the big crowds that they pulled. Over the years, functions and events like these have reduced, and so have actors' willingness to perform together. At a time when dual hero films are performing great guns, it is hoped that the newer crop of actors consider collaborating with one another, on big projects.

Have a look at Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan singing their songs together, HERE.

On the work front, post the release of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Atlee Kumar's Jawan co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. Amitabh Bachchan, post the release of Brahmastra, will be seen in Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna and Project K with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Salman Khan will be seen in Bhaijaan and Tiger 3. Scripting on his three other films has already begun too, Dabangg 4, No Entry Mein Entry and Pawanputra Bhaijaan.

