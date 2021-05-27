Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan sang lockdown song Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega & AbRam stole the show with his antics

We recently stumbled upon a throwback video when Shah Rukh Khan participated in the I for India online concert that was held to support the frontline workers during COVID 19 pandemic last year.

and ’s youngest son turned 8 today and the little munchkin has been receiving a lot of love and blessings from his family and Bollywood celebrities. To note, SRK and AbRam make for the most loved father-son duos and they often steal hearts with their bond. Many photos and videos often surface online showing their unconditional love and send the internet into a meltdown. As we speak of this, we recently got our hands on an old video of SRK and AbRam that speaks volumes about their relationship.

During the I For India virtual concert, which organised with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, the Raees actor showcased his singing talent by crooning the lockdown-themed song 'Sab Sahi ho jaayega'. In the video, SRK looked dashing in his casuals while singing the song composed by Badshah and written by Sainee Raj. Interestingly, it was his son AbRam who stole the show with his adorable guest appearance and cute antics. Sharing the video on his Instagram, the superstar had written, “Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @badboyshah and @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. thank u Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. ‬Ab bhai, lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying 'papa enough now!’‬Par sab sahi ho jaayega!‬”

From matching steps together to flipping their hair, the father and son's camaraderie won many hearts. In the video, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor was heard crooning, “Shows dekh dekh kar thak chuka hu, Bella Ciao Bella Ciao ga ke pak chuka hu. Aankhein khuli par dimag so jayeaga, Sun na yaar, sab sahi ho jayega". The musical gig was held to support the frontline workers during the Coronavirus pandemic last year.

Take a look at the video below:

For the unversed, The I For India concert was also joined by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, , Abhishek Bachchan, , , , Kareena Kapoor among others along with international celebs such as Will Smith, Jack Black, Mick Jagger, Nick Jonas.

Also Read: Happy Birthday AbRam Khan: Did you know the little munchkin made his debut with THIS Shah Rukh Khan starrer?

Credits :Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×