THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan was relieved as Aryan, Suhana, AbRam didn't have his habits; 'I thank God for that'

Shah Rukh Khan is an inspiration to millions of people who not only admire his acting skills but also want to become like him. One would think that the superstar would want people to be like him, too. But that’s clearly not the case. In fact, SRK is glad that his kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan don’t have his habits. He even thanked God for them.

Back in 2024, Shah Rukh Khan attended an event wherein he spoke about the same. The Bollywood superstar stated that none of his children have his habits. The Pathaan actor further added, “I thank God for that. They are good kids. They are much better human beings than I am.”

He also highlighted the commonality between kids Suhan Khan and AbRam Khan and himself, which is that all three of them get dimples. During the interview, the dotting father to three lovely kids divulged that he wants his children to do whatever makes them happy and that they stay healthy. In fact, he never asks his kids to become an actor or engineer. They can be whatever they wish to be, Khan exclaimed.

Well, his two elder kids, Suhana and Aryan Khan, have decided to step into showbiz, just like their father. After making a successful debut with her OTT film, The Archies, the young lady is all set to make her big screen debut in Siddharth Anand-directed King. In the upcoming action movie, she will be joined by her father, SRK, along with Abhay Verma and Abhishek Bachchan.

As for Aryan, he has decided to take over the director’s seat. The young lad will be stepping into the film industry with his debut directorial series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. During a recently hosted event by Netflix, the Jawan actor announced his son’s debut project and also requested the audience to support Aryan just like they have been doing for him.

Describing the plot of the show, Netflix wrote, “An ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the larger-than-life yet uncertain world of Bollywood. The series blends self-aware humor with a high-stakes narrative — and promises a host of unforgettable cameos, blockbuster thrills, and an adventurous ride into the world of Indian cinema.”

For the unknown, the series is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd.