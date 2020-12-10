Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan won Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan's hearts with his sweet gesture

We recently stumbled upon a throwback video wherein Shah Rukh Khan showed his respect towards Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan by touching their feet. Check out the video.

and megastar Amitabh Bachchan are loved by the masses both for their on and off-screen chemistry. It is no secret that King Khan has huge respect for Big B and he has often expressed his admiration for the superstar. In fact, SRK is very close to the entire Bachchan family and has been spotted at their grand parties. At multiple events, we have seen the Raees star showing respect to the Shahenshah of Bollywood. Speaking of this, it reminds us of the time when Shah Rukh Khan touched Amitabh and his wife ’s feet at an event.

We got our hands on a throwback video wherein the Kuch Kuch Hota hai Star won everyone’s hearts with his sweet gesture. In the video, we see SRK rushing to touch the feet of Big B and Jaya at a red carpet event. Well, the couple was not just surprised by this sweet gesture but they were also moved by it. In the video, we see the 55-year-old star warmly greeting and posing with them for the pictures. Both actors can be seen smiling as they indulge in conversations.

Check out the video below:

The Dilwale star and the 78-year-old actor have given many blockbuster films together. They have worked together in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Veer Zaara, Mohabbatein, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. On the work front, the duo has some interesting projects in the pipeline. King Khan is gearing up for YRF’s Pathan co-starring John Abraham and . He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero. Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmāstra with and .

Also Read: Kanika Kapoor beats Amitabh Bachchan & becomes 3rd Most Googled Personality, Rhea Chakraborty is on 7th spot

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×