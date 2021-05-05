Throwback: When Shahid Kapoor admitted his fights with Mira Rajput last as long as 15 days

On Neha Dhupia’s show, BFFs, Shahid Kapoor had talked about the fights he has with his wife Mira Rajput. Take a look at what he had to say.

and Mira Rajput have consistently impressed fans with their hard-to-miss presence. The stars have garnered a massive fan-following and each time the couple shares family photos on social media, netizens cannot wait to pour love on the posts. The duo’s married back in 2015, and at the time, very little was known about the bride. Even though Shahid and Mira spent less time with one another before the wedding, over the years they have been grown closer to each other. The two are proud parents to two kids, Misha and Zain.

Shahid had opened up about how he has tiffs with his wife Mira when he appeared on Neha Dhupia’s show, BFFs. He playfully spoke about how when they fight, it usually lasts a long time. “I usually get flustered when my wife and I have a fight. It bothers me, and I take time to get over it,” he said. The actor also said that their fights aren’t frequent, “It’s once in a couple of months, but when we do fight, but ours lasts a long time, like 15 days. You know it is there, and you finally talk it out,” he added.

On the show, Shahid also explained the importance of dealing with one another’s differences in thoughts and opinions. “It’s good to fight. It’s important to hold your own. It’s important to disagree and deal with each other’s differences and resolve the problem,” he said. The actor also opened up about how issues will happen and we must move forward in order to find a resolution.

