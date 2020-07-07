THROWBACK: When Shahid Kapoor shared wife Mira Rajput’s first picture which he had saved in his phone

As Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput complete five years of their married life, we got our hands on the lady’s first pic ever saved by the Kabir Singh star.

broke a million of hearts around 5 years ago when he married Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015. It was an arranged marriage for the couple and ever since then Shahid and Mira have been the talk of the town. The power couple doesn’t leave a chance to grab the eyeballs every time they step put. Besides, every time they share a post with each other on social media, Shahid and Mira manage to take the internet by a storm.

As the couple has been showered by immense love on their special day today, we got our hands on Mira’s first picture ever saved by Shahid. The Kabir Singh star had shared the post on his 4th wedding anniversary which featured the lady in a silver coloured outfit with her hair being managed by sunglasses on her head as she flaunted her radiant smile. Shahid also gave it an adorable caption and wrote, “Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is #life. I love you @mira.kapoor thank you for being you.”

Take a look at Mira Kapoor’s first picture saved by Shahid:

Meanwhile, Mira also penned a sweet note her main man on the fifth wedding anniversary and called herself the luckiest girl in the world. She wrote, “There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you.”

ALSO READ Mira Rajput pens heartfelt note for Shahid Kapoor on 5th anniversary; Calls herself the luckiest girl in world

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×