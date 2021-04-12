Throwback: When Shahid Kapoor supported & defended wife Mira Rajput over her controversial 'puppy' comment

We recently stumbled upon a throwback video wherein Shahid Kapoor defended his wife Mira Rajput’s comment that their daughter Misha ‘is not a puppy.’ Read on to know what the actor had said.

’s wife Mira Rajput often grabs headlines for her interesting social media posts. The star wife enjoys a massive fan base on her Instagram and often shares her happy moments with them. She also often chronicles her journey of motherhood via pictures and has been quite vocal about embracing motherhood bliss and motherly duties. Talking about the same Mira was once trolled for her controversial 'puppy comment' that subjected her to a lot of flak especially from working mothers who claimed that her remark was insensitive.

For the unversed, back in 2017, Mira spoke at a gathering on the occasion of International Women’s Day and expressed her views on feminism, motherhood, and being a homemaker. The fitness enthusiast also had spoken about why she doesn’t want to be a working mom, and how she does not want to play with her child for an hour, and then rush off to work. Speaking at the occasion, Mira had said, “But I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work. Why did I have her? She is not a puppy, you know. I want to be there for her as a mother, seeing her grow up has, cannot be quantified.”

While she received backlash over ‘her puppy’ comment, Shahid Kapoor not just only defended his wife but also said he is very proud of what Mira had said. While defending her, the Jab We Met star said at an event that those were her comments. Shahid said, “I think she was talking from a very personal standpoint. I think Mira is speaking for a section of women who aren’t being represented. There are times when those women feel like they should not be celebrated.. by that I mean the women who may not be doing a job outside, women who might choose to be at home, have a baby, take care of that baby and consider that something important enough to do. This is at a certain stage in their lives.”

“At a different stage, they might choose to do something else. Like I took five months off when I was having Misha because I felt it was important for me to be with my wife and my child. So that’s a choice you make out of a certain sense of independence,” he added.

The Kabir Singh actor also mentioned that he finds what Mira had said was relevant.

“What she is saying is that women should have that choice. [You] want to go to work, men should respect that. Want to stay at home and be a housewife, men should learn to respect housewives as well. Home runs when all factors are balanced out,” Shahid further said.

Shahid and Mira, who are among the most loved couples in B-Town, got married in the year 2015. They are proud parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

