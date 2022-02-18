Throwback: When Shibani Dandekar revealed her biggest learning during lockdown with Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are dominating the headlines as the couple is all set to tie the knot in an intimate wedding in the next few days. While earlier Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the duo will be officially registering their marriage on 21 February, the couple's traditional wedding is most probably set to take place this weekend on 19 February, as per the reports in Hindustan Times. As the duo is getting ready to embark on the new journey, we have got our hands over a beautiful throwback story that narrated the strong bond between the lovebirds.

In August last year, Shibani Dandekar reflected back on her life during the lockdown period and said she used to spend a lot of time with Farhan. Whether it was training together, watching content together, or discussing things in terms of work or their pets, the actors spent enough quality time together. For the actor, her learning during the lockdown period was to strike a balance between the activities that she did together with Farhan. Shibani further spoke about the importance of respecting each other’s routines.

“And then when you need your space, do things on your own. That’s so important. The biggest learning in this process was just the idea of balance and just respecting each other’s routine and what both people need,” Shibani told Hindustan Times. However, Dandekar admitted that finding that balance wasn't easy at all and said that every relationship has its struggles.

Shibani is quite active on social media and often shares loved-up posts with Farhan. Though she never made any announcement about her relationship status, she didn’t even try to hide it from the public. Talking about the same, Shibani had said that she never kept things under the box. “I’m just doing what I want to do at the moment. If I want to talk about it, I’ll talk about it. If I don’t feel like talking about it at that moment, then I won’t. But, I’m not trying to hide anything,” she said adding that she shares things with people when she feels like sharing.

While the wedding is in the next few days, the pre-wedding festivities have already kick-started. Many celebrities including Anusha, Apeksha, Rhea Chakraborty, Shabana Azmi were spotted arriving at the rooftop Mehendi bash.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Mehendi: Actor’s residence decked up for pre-wedding festivities